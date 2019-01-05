 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
White Widow (Auto Flower)

by NaughtiHortiSeeds

About this product

Once mature, White Widow boasts a red, twisting stigma, extruding from large, dusty white coala's, and crystal coated sugar leaves. Unlike the deadly black widow, this creature adds a kick to the lives of those who share in its gifts. Highs are coupled with euphoria and creative stimulation, leading into relaxation on the comedown, making this plant both the starter and centerpiece of a lot of great conversations.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Among the most famous strains worldwide is White Widow, a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica,  White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.

About this brand

NaughtiHortiSA brings you unparalleled genetics in the cannabis seeds we sell. Offering a variety of feminized, auto flower, hybrid and pure marijuana strains.