Blueberry Pancakes

by Nebula Gardens

Bred by Robert Meyer in 2001, this indica-dominant hybrid got its name because it smells and tastes like flapjacks bursting with fresh blueberries. Vaporizing this tasty choice will only expel further flavors of grandma’s home-style maple syrup. Enjoy breakfast for dinner after a lengthy and laborious day at work. It’ll be your top choice for muscle spasms, pain, and lack of sleep.

Blueberry Pancakes is a delicious indica-dominant hybrid that miraculously tastes like blueberry pancakes. With dense, slightly purple buds, this strain exhibits an aroma of blueberries, grape, and dough. Flavors of syrup and tart berry are especially present when vaporized or when utilizing non-butane combustion techniques, like hemp wick or herb irons. Blueberry Pancakes offers classic indica effects, including a weighted, relaxing physical buzz that can curb physical discomfort, nausea, joint pain, and insomnia. 

Nebula Gardens is a Tier III I-502 licensed producer/processor located in Washington state. Nebula was founded by a group of skilled and experienced growers all well-known from Washington’s medical industry. Led by award-winning Master Grower, Robert Meyer, the company has adopted his organic and natural minded methodologies, and hands on approach to produce only the best quality cannabis in the state. Nebula also is armed with some of the industry’s top award-winning genetics, and a custom-built facility to guarantee consistent production of top-shelf cannabis. Organics are Nebula's specialty. No pesticides, no fungicides, no herbicides, and lots of "TLC" are the keys to growing Nebula's pure and potent premium cannabis. Plants are cared for hands-on by individuals each and every day throughout the growing cycle. Nebula then follows up with rigorous internal quality controls and external lab testing to ensure standards are met for quality, purity, and potency. Look out for an ever-evolving rotation of potent and flavorful strains produced by Nebula, as well as some of the state’s best concentrates. New strains often join the Nebula family as Robert runs a unique and exciting breeding program. This allows Nebula Gardens to always have original one of a kind product from seed to sale.