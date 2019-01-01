 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
God's Gift

by Nebula Gardens

God's Gift
Nebula Gardens Cannabis Flower God's Gift

About this product

Popularized in 2005 at the height of California’s medical cannabis revolution, God’s Gift produces a heavenly high. The earthy and sweet taste is the perfect accompaniment to its euphoric ability to alleviate stress and soreness.

About this strain

God's Gift

God's Gift
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

A strain that became popular in California dispensaries in 2005, God's Gift contains flavors of grape, citrus, and hash. Its parents are Granddaddy Purple and OG Kush. No matter what your belief system, this strain is a "gift" with its dreamy, blissful effects. Its flowering time usually takes approximately 8-9 weeks.

About this brand

Nebula Gardens is a Tier III I-502 licensed producer/processor located in Washington state. Nebula was founded by a group of skilled and experienced growers all well-known from Washington’s medical industry. Led by award-winning Master Grower, Robert Meyer, the company has adopted his organic and natural minded methodologies, and hands on approach to produce only the best quality cannabis in the state. Nebula also is armed with some of the industry’s top award-winning genetics, and a custom-built facility to guarantee consistent production of top-shelf cannabis. Organics are Nebula's specialty. No pesticides, no fungicides, no herbicides, and lots of "TLC" are the keys to growing Nebula's pure and potent premium cannabis. Plants are cared for hands-on by individuals each and every day throughout the growing cycle. Nebula then follows up with rigorous internal quality controls and external lab testing to ensure standards are met for quality, purity, and potency. Look out for an ever-evolving rotation of potent and flavorful strains produced by Nebula, as well as some of the state’s best concentrates. New strains often join the Nebula family as Robert runs a unique and exciting breeding program. This allows Nebula Gardens to always have original one of a kind product from seed to sale.