About this product
Popularized in 2005 at the height of California’s medical cannabis revolution, God’s Gift produces a heavenly high. The earthy and sweet taste is the perfect accompaniment to its euphoric ability to alleviate stress and soreness.
About this strain
God's Gift
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
A strain that became popular in California dispensaries in 2005, God's Gift contains flavors of grape, citrus, and hash. Its parents are Granddaddy Purple and OG Kush. No matter what your belief system, this strain is a "gift" with its dreamy, blissful effects. Its flowering time usually takes approximately 8-9 weeks.