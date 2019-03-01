About this product

Unlike many CBD products on the market, our CBD products are full-spectrum CBD-rich whole plant cannabinoid product. We use a responsible CO2 supercritical extraction method to extract all the beneficial parts of the hemp plant. Thus retaining all of the terpenes, cannabinoids, vitamins, lipids, nutrients, and compounds without using pesticides or using harsh chemical solvents. Don’t buy CBD isolate products that state CBD is in its pure state. These use harsh chemical solvents like hexane and heptane, as well as, destroy the other essential compounds of the hemp plant. We believe in a natural full-spectrum hemp product, not a synthesized one.