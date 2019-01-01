 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. Nectar 300 Pet Drops

Nectar 300 Pet Drops

by Nectar CBD

Write a review
Nectar CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Nectar 300 Pet Drops
Nectar CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Nectar 300 Pet Drops

$44.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Pet Drops contain 300mg CBD derived from full-spectrum hemp distillate formulated in organic fractionated coconut oil. The neutral flavor of our Pet Drops make these a pet favorite, suitable for all pets including dogs, cats, birds and/or horses. The 1 oz (30mL) Pet Drop bottles include a glass dropper and are shrink banded. Organically-cultivated Colorado grown hemp Bottle contains 300mg CBD 1mL = approx. 10mg CBD 1 fl. oz. (30mL) Ingredients: Organic fractionated coconut oil and hemp distillate. These drops can be administered orally or over your pet’s food. This product can also be used topically.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Nectar CBD Logo
Refined CBD-rich hemp distillate products utilizing organic ingredients handcrafted in sunny Colorado.