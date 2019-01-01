 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. Nectar 300 Pet Treats

Nectar 300 Pet Treats

by Nectar CBD

Write a review
Nectar CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Nectar 300 Pet Treats
Nectar CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Nectar 300 Pet Treats
Nectar CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Nectar 300 Pet Treats

$44.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Vegan CBD treats for your pet! Formulated with full-spectrum hemp distillate extract, our vegan pet treats are formulated with organic ingredients and are peanut butter flavored. 30 treats per jar totaling 300mg per jar. Organically-cultivated Colorado grown hemp Product contains (30) treats 1 treat = approx. 10mg CBD Ingredients: Organic oat flour, organic banana, organic golden flax meal, organic peanut butter and hemp distillate. These treats can be administered individually or given with your pet’s food.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Nectar CBD Logo
Refined CBD-rich hemp distillate products utilizing organic ingredients handcrafted in sunny Colorado.