About this product

The Nectar Oil 500 contains 500mg CBD derived from full-spectrum hemp distillate formulated in a blend of organic fractionated coconut oil with a mild, sweet honey flavor. The 1 oz (30mL) sweet Nectar Oil bottles are packaged with a glass dropper and shrink banded. Organically-cultivated Colorado grown hemp Bottle contains 500mg CBD 1mL = approx. 16.66mg CBD 1 fl. oz. (30mL) Ingredients: Organic fractionated coconut oil, sunflower oil, hemp distillate and natural flavors. Buy hemp oil for oral or topical use. This product cannot be vaped.