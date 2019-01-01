 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Nectar 500 Oil

by Nectar CBD

$74.00MSRP

About this product

The Nectar Oil 500 contains 500mg CBD derived from full-spectrum hemp distillate formulated in a blend of organic fractionated coconut oil with a mild, sweet honey flavor. The 1 oz (30mL) sweet Nectar Oil bottles are packaged with a glass dropper and shrink banded. Organically-cultivated Colorado grown hemp Bottle contains 500mg CBD 1mL = approx. 16.66mg CBD 1 fl. oz. (30mL) Ingredients: Organic fractionated coconut oil, sunflower oil, hemp distillate and natural flavors. Buy hemp oil for oral or topical use. This product cannot be vaped.

About this brand

Refined CBD-rich hemp distillate products utilizing organic ingredients handcrafted in sunny Colorado.