About this product

Pet Drops contain 600mg CBD derived from full-spectrum hemp distillate formulated in organic fractionated coconut oil. The neutral flavor of our Pet Drops make these a pet favorite, suitable for all pets including dogs, cats, birds and/or horses. The 1 oz (30mL) Pet Drop bottles include a glass dropper and are shrink banded. Organically-cultivated Colorado grown hemp Bottle contains 600mg CBD 1mL = approx. 20mg CBD 1 fl. oz. (30mL) Ingredients: Organic fractionated coconut oil and hemp distillate. These drops can be administered orally or over your pet’s food. This product can also be used topically.