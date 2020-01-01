 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Alien Ice Cream Cartridge .5g

Alien Ice Cream Cartridge .5g

by AZ Nectar Farms

Write a review
AZ Nectar Farms Concentrates Cartridges Alien Ice Cream Cartridge .5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Our full spectrum distillate Nectar cartridges are made using 100% authentic cannabis terpenes. We produce our own distillate using only premium flower. Using our patented method, we capture the original cannabis terpenes during distillation and reintroduce them back into our cartridges. The result: our cartridges taste like flower without the the carcinogens. Try one of our strain specific cartridges and taste the difference.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

AZ Nectar Farms Logo
We are a premium small batch, boutique style grow specializing in exotic strains.