  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Chronic Thunder Batter 1g
Indica

Chronic Thunder Batter 1g

by AZ Nectar Farms

About this product

About this strain

Chronic Thunder

Chronic Thunder
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Chronic Thunder is an indica strain bred by Barney’s Farm that offers full-body effects alongside a funky diesel and spicy pepper aroma. Save this heavy-hitter for a day in which you find your to-do list blank, because this indica will have you stuck in a comfortable place for a while. With moderate levels of CBD, Chronic Thunder is preferred for resolving insomnia, pain, and upset stomachs.

About this brand

We are a premium small batch, boutique style grow specializing in exotic strains.