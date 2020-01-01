Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Be the first to review this product.
Chronic Thunder is an indica strain bred by Barney’s Farm that offers full-body effects alongside a funky diesel and spicy pepper aroma. Save this heavy-hitter for a day in which you find your to-do list blank, because this indica will have you stuck in a comfortable place for a while. With moderate levels of CBD, Chronic Thunder is preferred for resolving insomnia, pain, and upset stomachs.