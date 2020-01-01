 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Chronic Thunder Shatter 1g

Chronic Thunder Shatter 1g

by AZ Nectar Farms

Write a review
AZ Nectar Farms Concentrates Solvent Chronic Thunder Shatter 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Chronic Thunder

Chronic Thunder

Chronic Thunder is an indica strain bred by Barney’s Farm that offers full-body effects alongside a funky diesel and spicy pepper aroma. Save this heavy-hitter for a day in which you find your to-do list blank, because this indica will have you stuck in a comfortable place for a while. With moderate levels of CBD, Chronic Thunder is preferred for resolving insomnia, pain, and upset stomachs.

About this brand

AZ Nectar Farms Logo
We are a premium small batch, boutique style grow specializing in exotic strains.