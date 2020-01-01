About this product
We specialize in small batch, connoisseur style strains, with the aim of providing Arizona patients with the highest quality flower in the state. Our flower is cultivated focusing on enhanced terpene production, thus ensuring each strain lives up to its fullest potential offering our patients the most medicinal value.
About this strain
Grape Stomper
Also called "Sour Grapes," Grape Stomper is a craft hybrid strain created by Gage Green Seeds. A complex cross between breeder JojoRizo’s Purple Elephant and breeder Elite Seeds’ Chemdawg Sour Diesel, Grape Stomper has quite the pedigree. The effects of this strain are felt most in the head, but a pleasant, tingly body sensation usually appears after a few minutes. As the name suggests, Grape Stomper also features a strong, fruity aroma similar to grape candy.