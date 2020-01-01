 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Kosher Kush

Kosher Kush

by AZ Nectar Farms

Write a review
AZ Nectar Farms Cannabis Flower Kosher Kush

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

We specialize in small batch, connoisseur style strains, with the aim of providing Arizona patients with the highest quality flower in the state. Our flower is cultivated focusing on enhanced terpene production, thus ensuring each strain lives up to its fullest potential offering our patients the most medicinal value.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Kosher Kush

Kosher Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Kosher Kush, offered now in seed form from DNA Genetics, originated in Los Angeles as a clone-only strain. Winner of High Times Cannabis Cup’s Best Indica in 2010 and 2011, as well as Best Strain in 2011, Kosher Kush produces staggering levels of THC. Known as one of the most odiferous OG Kush-related strains, it has a unique yet familiar smell reminiscent of rich earth and fruit, and is considered by many to be one of the tastiest smokes around. The high experienced is typical of many heavy strains, producing pronounced relaxation and pain relief, with sleep often following close behind.  

About this brand

AZ Nectar Farms Logo
We are a premium small batch, boutique style grow specializing in exotic strains.