StrollingLoudly
on December 22nd, 2019
If you KNOW Larry OG, you know...this one is the same I had 7 years ago. Pungent and gas-y OG. Beautiful in every way to say the least.
Larry OG, also called Lemon Larry, is yet another member of the famous ocean-grown family. Originally created in Orange County, this indica is a cross between OG Kush and SFV OG. Larry OG produces a potent yet easy body buzz that will allow you to relax while getting things done. The effects are happy but not overwhelming. Like other members of the OG family, this strain has a very clean and piney aroma. The nugs tend to be dense and feature distinct burnt orange hairs that are longer than average.