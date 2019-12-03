Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
We specialize in small batch, connoisseur style strains, with the aim of providing Arizona patients with the highest quality flower in the state. Our flower is cultivated focusing on enhanced terpene production, thus ensuring each strain lives up to its fullest potential offering our patients the most medicinal value.
on December 3rd, 2019
It's got nice nugg structure but not so sticky,nd not as pungent smell as I would have thought. The high is nice an calming really euphoric an relaxing.
on November 18th, 2019
Alright. Good high always but the smell lacked a little bit and the taste was ok.