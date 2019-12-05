 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Yoda OG

by AZ Nectar Farms

About this product

We specialize in small batch, connoisseur style strains, with the aim of providing Arizona patients with the highest quality flower in the state. Our flower is cultivated focusing on enhanced terpene production, thus ensuring each strain lives up to its fullest potential offering our patients the most medicinal value.

StrollingLoudly

The real deal. If you have had Yoda OG before you will not be disappointed. Solid all across the board.

About this strain

Yoda OG, a descendant of the legendary OG Kush, is an indica-dominant strain that induces heavy relaxation of the mind and body. This strain boasts its OG genetics with chunky pale buds, a tangle of orange hairs, and a pungent citrus aroma. Its sedating, euphoric effects make it a popular medicine for anxiety and insomnia, and it also provides an extra kick to the appetite. Seasoned consumers may be able to withstand its heaviness during the day, but Yoda OG is most popularly chosen for nighttime consumption.

 

About this brand

We are a premium small batch, boutique style grow specializing in exotic strains.