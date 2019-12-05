StrollingLoudly
on December 5th, 2019
The real deal. If you have had Yoda OG before you will not be disappointed. Solid all across the board.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
We specialize in small batch, connoisseur style strains, with the aim of providing Arizona patients with the highest quality flower in the state. Our flower is cultivated focusing on enhanced terpene production, thus ensuring each strain lives up to its fullest potential offering our patients the most medicinal value.
on December 5th, 2019
The real deal. If you have had Yoda OG before you will not be disappointed. Solid all across the board.
Yoda OG, a descendant of the legendary OG Kush, is an indica-dominant strain that induces heavy relaxation of the mind and body. This strain boasts its OG genetics with chunky pale buds, a tangle of orange hairs, and a pungent citrus aroma. Its sedating, euphoric effects make it a popular medicine for anxiety and insomnia, and it also provides an extra kick to the appetite. Seasoned consumers may be able to withstand its heaviness during the day, but Yoda OG is most popularly chosen for nighttime consumption.