Butterscotch Lozenges 80mg 8-pack

by Nectarbee

Butterscotch Lozenges Entice your taste buds with a classic creamy, smooth flavor. Each long-lasting, 10mg lozenge will be sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Perfect for those looking for a discreet, yet unique flavor profile in edible form. Butterscotch Lozenges are a gluten free product that has been produced in a facility that uses wheat, soy, nuts, dairy, gluten and eggs.

Infuzionz is an award-winning marijuana infused products manufacturer located in Denver, CO. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and compliance, we produce premium quality concentrates and a variety of cannabis-infused goods. We offer a wide selection of product types and numerous common extraction methods. Infuzionz proudly partners with leading dispensaries, providing their customers with potent, safe, and reliable concentrates and edibles. We welcome new dispensary clients for marijuana processing and encourage extraction artists, and highly-qualified marijuana industry professionals to contact us regarding exciting expansion opportunities in 2014.