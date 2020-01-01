 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Chocolate Caramels 80mg 8-pack

by Nectarbee

Nectarbee Edibles Candy Chocolate Caramels 80mg 8-pack

Chocolate Caramel Bite down into these infused 10mg Chocolate Caramels to reveal an array of flavor for the taste buds. Smooth chocolate and caramel melt in your mouth providing you with a quality hash infused product that doesn't sacrifice taste or enjoyment. Each package includes eight, 10mg pieces.

Infuzionz is an award-winning marijuana infused products manufacturer located in Denver, CO. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and compliance, we produce premium quality concentrates and a variety of cannabis-infused goods. We offer a wide selection of product types and numerous common extraction methods. Infuzionz proudly partners with leading dispensaries, providing their customers with potent, safe, and reliable concentrates and edibles. We welcome new dispensary clients for marijuana processing and encourage extraction artists, and highly-qualified marijuana industry professionals to contact us regarding exciting expansion opportunities in 2014.