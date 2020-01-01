1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Oranges & Cream Gummies Combining the amazing flavors of citrus and cream, the Oranges & Cream gummy are sure to please your taste buds. With a newly reformulated recipe, these gummies are light, soft and completely infused with the highest quality NectarBee hash oil. Each gummy contains 10mg THC, with four gummies per package.
Be the first to review this product.