  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Oranges & Cream Gummies 40mg 4-pack

Oranges & Cream Gummies 40mg 4-pack

by Nectarbee

Nectarbee Edibles Candy Oranges & Cream Gummies 40mg 4-pack

About this product

Oranges & Cream Gummies Combining the amazing flavors of citrus and cream, the Oranges & Cream gummy are sure to please your taste buds. With a newly reformulated recipe, these gummies are light, soft and completely infused with the highest quality NectarBee hash oil. Each gummy contains 10mg THC, with four gummies per package.

About this brand

Infuzionz is an award-winning marijuana infused products manufacturer located in Denver, CO. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and compliance, we produce premium quality concentrates and a variety of cannabis-infused goods. We offer a wide selection of product types and numerous common extraction methods. Infuzionz proudly partners with leading dispensaries, providing their customers with potent, safe, and reliable concentrates and edibles. We welcome new dispensary clients for marijuana processing and encourage extraction artists, and highly-qualified marijuana industry professionals to contact us regarding exciting expansion opportunities in 2014.