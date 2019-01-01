About this product
Crown Royale is a sweet indica-dominant hybrid that blends the best of parent strains Blueberry and Purple Kush together. Just as delightful on the palate, Crown Royale exhibits notes of the forest floor with piney aromas and a telltale berry tartness. These scents show up in the flavor as a sweeter, fruiter pine. Enjoy this live resin for pervasive physical effects that dull pain, nausea, and stress.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Nektr Extracts
Always Soil to Oil process with lab tested results. Nektr Extracts is looking to bring an elevated experience to the world of concentrates. Simply put, a premium product and full transparency. By proudly using only BC's finest bud you not only get an experience that is unbelievably aromatic, fully flavoured and clean tasting which will have your senses firing on all cylinders; but also a product which is safe and consistent. A new standard is here. Elevate above.