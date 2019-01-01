 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Crown Royal

by Nektr Extracts

About this product

Crown Royale is a sweet indica-dominant hybrid that blends the best of parent strains Blueberry and Purple Kush together. Just as delightful on the palate, Crown Royale exhibits notes of the forest floor with piney aromas and a telltale berry tartness. These scents show up in the flavor as a sweeter, fruiter pine. Enjoy this live resin for pervasive physical effects that dull pain, nausea, and stress.

About this brand

Always Soil to Oil process with lab tested results. Nektr Extracts is looking to bring an elevated experience to the world of concentrates. Simply put, a premium product and full transparency. By proudly using only BC's finest bud you not only get an experience that is unbelievably aromatic, fully flavoured and clean tasting which will have your senses firing on all cylinders; but also a product which is safe and consistent. A new standard is here. Elevate above.