  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. I-95
Hybrid

I-95

by Nelson And Company Organics

Nelson And Company Organics Cannabis Flower I-95

I-95

I-95
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

I-95 is deep hybrid cut bred from Triangle Kush and a Legend OG x Stardawg IX2 hybrid by Money Mike of Top Dawg Genetics. This strain is known to produce dense, light green buds covered in glistening trichomes, and it offers balanced physical and mental effects. I-95's terpene profile is a pungent bouquet of diesel fuel and sour funk that fills the room and excites the palate. This strain is grown by Canna Organix in Washington state. 

 

