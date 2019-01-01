 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Cherry Kush

Cherry Kush

by Nelson and Company Organics

Write a review
Nelson and Company Organics Cannabis Flower Cherry Kush

About this product

Cherry Kush flower provides a relaxing buzz with flavors of sweet hashy kush.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Cherry Kush

Cherry Kush
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Humulene
  3. Myrcene

A cross between Purple Afghani and OG Kush, Cherry Kush is a very potent indica-dominant hybrid that has become very popular with medical patients in the SF Bay Area. Sometimes called Cherry Pie, these flowers range from a bright, vibrant green to a darker, purple-tinged red color, and boast a dense coating of trichomes. The flavor is reminiscent of cherries with a woody, hashy undertone, and the high starts out as stimulating and cerebral before fading into a deep feeling of relaxation.

About this brand

Nelson and Company Organics Logo
We are passionately committed to growing the highest quality cannabis. With over 20 years of growing experience, we use only organic ingredients to cultivate our flower. We take the time to properly dry and cure our cannabis to ensure flavorful, smooth smoke with a proper burn.