 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Scott’s OG

Scott’s OG

by Nelson and Company Organics

Write a review
Nelson and Company Organics Cannabis Flower Scott’s OG
Nelson and Company Organics Cannabis Flower Scott’s OG

About this product

Scott’s OG is a cross of Triangle Kush x Rare Dankness #1. Scott’s provides a deep relaxing stone with flavors of old school musty, funky kush.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Scott's OG

Scott's OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Scott’s OG is an indica-dominant hybrid strain bred by Rare Dankness Seeds, who crossed Triangle Kush with their Rare Dankness #1 to create this prominent OG variety. Designed with the veteran in mind, Scott’s OG has potently euphoric effects that a novice or occasional consumer might find jarring. A thick blanket of crystal trichomes covers its buds like a fur coat, which should serve as a warning of this strain’s intense effects. True to its OG heritage, Scott’s OG gives off an earthy, sour aroma that is sweetened by citrusy lemon flavors.

About this brand

Nelson and Company Organics Logo
We are passionately committed to growing the highest quality cannabis. With over 20 years of growing experience, we use only organic ingredients to cultivate our flower. We take the time to properly dry and cure our cannabis to ensure flavorful, smooth smoke with a proper burn.