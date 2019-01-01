 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Nerdie Birdie

This back-cross of Grape Stomper x Grape Stomper OG displays bright hues - including touches of gold. With intense white frost the beautiful flower formation holds hints of grape candy shrouded in strong cane sugar aroma. The experience matches the name providing relaxation, laughter, bright colors, and just enough energy to enjoy the moment. Great for any occasion that offers visual stimulation, at the end of your hike, or enjoying a picnic with those you love. Originating from Gage Green Genetics this special cut hails from their home town of Detroit, MI.

Bright Moments by Gage Green Group is a delicious cross of heirloom Grape Stomper genetics. Created by crossing Grape Stomper and Grape Stomper OG, Gage Green fashions an incredibly frosty and potent strain with a generous yield for attentive growers. This strain’s loud grape fragrance is as alluring as it is pungent, and the effects hit strong, rushing directly to the head. These effects expel stress and clear the mind, replacing cares and concerns with bright euphoria.  

NB Farms is a family of passionate cannabis patients, farmers, breeders, and scientists with decades of experience cultivating and processing legal cannabis. We obsess over improving the health & happiness of our customers by offering strains & formulations known to Relax, Relieve & Revive. Our cultivation & manufacturing facilities use the latest organic, non-gmo, gluten-free, vegan, all-natural methods to craft flower, vapor, topicals, capsules, oils, & concentrates.