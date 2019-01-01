About this product
This back-cross of Grape Stomper x Grape Stomper OG displays bright hues - including touches of gold. With intense white frost the beautiful flower formation holds hints of grape candy shrouded in strong cane sugar aroma. The experience matches the name providing relaxation, laughter, bright colors, and just enough energy to enjoy the moment. Great for any occasion that offers visual stimulation, at the end of your hike, or enjoying a picnic with those you love. Originating from Gage Green Genetics this special cut hails from their home town of Detroit, MI.
Bright Moments
Bright Moments by Gage Green Group is a delicious cross of heirloom Grape Stomper genetics. Created by crossing Grape Stomper and Grape Stomper OG, Gage Green fashions an incredibly frosty and potent strain with a generous yield for attentive growers. This strain’s loud grape fragrance is as alluring as it is pungent, and the effects hit strong, rushing directly to the head. These effects expel stress and clear the mind, replacing cares and concerns with bright euphoria.