About this product

This back-cross of Grape Stomper x Grape Stomper OG displays bright hues - including touches of gold. With intense white frost the beautiful flower formation holds hints of grape candy shrouded in strong cane sugar aroma. The experience matches the name providing relaxation, laughter, bright colors, and just enough energy to enjoy the moment. Great for any occasion that offers visual stimulation, at the end of your hike, or enjoying a picnic with those you love. Originating from Gage Green Genetics this special cut hails from their home town of Detroit, MI.