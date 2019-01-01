About this product
This is one of our farms most loved strains. A ratio averaging 3:2 [CBD:THC] this strain has a surprising level of impact. Incredible body with a calm mind. Flavors and scents ranging from ooze filled gummy candy to high citrus fruits are interwoven creating a stunning and unique profile. Perfect for nearly any occasion. Remedy x Critical Mass. This version hails from Portland, OR.
NB Farms is a family of passionate cannabis patients, farmers, breeders, and scientists with decades of experience cultivating and processing legal cannabis. We obsess over improving the health & happiness of our customers by offering strains & formulations known to Relax, Relieve & Revive. Our cultivation & manufacturing facilities use the latest organic, non-gmo, gluten-free, vegan, all-natural methods to craft flower, vapor, topicals, capsules, oils, & concentrates.