NB Farms is a family of passionate cannabis patients, farmers, breeders, and scientists with decades of experience cultivating and processing legal cannabis. We obsess over improving the health & happiness of our customers by offering strains & formulations known to Relax, Relieve & Revive. Our cultivation & manufacturing facilities use the latest organic, non-gmo, gluten-free, vegan, all-natural methods to craft flower, vapor, topicals, capsules, oils, & concentrates.