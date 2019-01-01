 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBD Revival

by Nerdie Birdie

Nerdie Birdie Cannabis Flower CBD Revival
About this product

Smells of Salt, spice, wood, and herbs. Tastes of herbal tea, earth and sweetgrass. High pain relief, uplifting, energetic, happy, and euphoric. Ranges from 16:1 to 25:1 in ratio - CBD to THC. Great for ADD and people looking to keep their energy but increase their focus. Very soothing on nerves. The chemotype kept as a clone called “Revival” is intended for seizure patients. A ‘use any time’ medical plant.

About this brand

NB Farms is a family of passionate cannabis patients, farmers, breeders, and scientists with decades of experience cultivating and processing legal cannabis. We obsess over improving the health & happiness of our customers by offering strains & formulations known to Relax, Relieve & Revive. Our cultivation & manufacturing facilities use the latest organic, non-gmo, gluten-free, vegan, all-natural methods to craft flower, vapor, topicals, capsules, oils, & concentrates.