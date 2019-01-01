 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Mexican Kush

by Nerdie Birdie

Mexican Kush

About this product

This hybrid has the smell of molasses and flavors of sweet candy and hash. Exclusive. Old school Afghani x Mexican Sativa cross with modern appeal. This plant mothered what is now known famously as S.A.G.E.. Energetic, creative tunnel vision, uplifting mood, and balanced body. Candy scents and flavors with hidden notes. These genetics hail from Big Sur, CA and this specific plant was homogenized to unique form in Oregon over many generations by a friend of the farm.

About this brand

Nerdie Birdie Logo
NB Farms is a family of passionate cannabis patients, farmers, breeders, and scientists with decades of experience cultivating and processing legal cannabis. We obsess over improving the health & happiness of our customers by offering strains & formulations known to Relax, Relieve & Revive. Our cultivation & manufacturing facilities use the latest organic, non-gmo, gluten-free, vegan, all-natural methods to craft flower, vapor, topicals, capsules, oils, & concentrates.