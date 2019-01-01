 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Blue Magoo

Blue Magoo

by Nerdie Birdie

Write a review
Nerdie Birdie Cannabis Flower Blue Magoo

$35.00MSRP

About this product

DJ Short Blueberry x William's Wonder. Happy smiles. Strong body buzz. Good for depression. Increases appetite. A long lasting combination of strong body highs and uplifting psychological stimulation. This hybrid has smell and flavors of fruit, gum and sour blueberry.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Blue Magoo

Blue Magoo
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Blue Magoo, not to be confused with its look-alike Blue Goo, is a clone-only cross of DJ Short Blueberry and Major League Bud (also known as William’s Wonder F2). A fusion of berry, fruit, and other floral notes makes up the aroma and taste of Blue Magoo, resulting in a palate as colorful as its pastel purple and green buds. Blue Magoo is a favorite among patients as it combats a variety of symptoms including pain, nausea, insomnia, anxiety, and appetite loss. 

About this brand

Nerdie Birdie Logo
NB Farms is a family of passionate cannabis patients, farmers, breeders, and scientists with decades of experience cultivating and processing legal cannabis. We obsess over improving the health & happiness of our customers by offering strains & formulations known to Relax, Relieve & Revive. Our cultivation & manufacturing facilities use the latest organic, non-gmo, gluten-free, vegan, all-natural methods to craft flower, vapor, topicals, capsules, oils, & concentrates.