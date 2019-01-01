About this product
Sleepy. A happy drift in to your dreams. Strong body high with mild psychological effects. Mildly increased appetite. Something any Indica lover would enjoy. Smells of fruit punch with hints of hash. Tastes of tropical fruits with hints of sour and gum.
About this brand
Nerdie Birdie
NB Farms is a family of passionate cannabis patients, farmers, breeders, and scientists with decades of experience cultivating and processing legal cannabis. We obsess over improving the health & happiness of our customers by offering strains & formulations known to Relax, Relieve & Revive. Our cultivation & manufacturing facilities use the latest organic, non-gmo, gluten-free, vegan, all-natural methods to craft flower, vapor, topicals, capsules, oils, & concentrates.