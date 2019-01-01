 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. Vital CBD Sublingual Spray - Piña Colada

Vital CBD Sublingual Spray - Piña Colada

by NeuAxiom

$34.99MSRP

When the demands of the day wear you down mentally and physically, Elevate Your State with VITAL CBD, for a quick boost of functional wellness. Serving up over 300 mg of whole plant hemp extract, VITAL CBD helps you balance your mood, while optimizing cognitive function, so you can focus on what matters most.

About this brand

We believe that our ability to positively impact our external environment emanates directly from the quality of our personal well being. Physical health, balanced mood states and peak cognitive function are elemental to our overall quality of life, and are among the most impactful determinants of human performance professionally, socially, and interpersonally. That is why NeuAxiom empowers you to optimize these crucial areas and offers a suite of products that helps you turn peak performance into a habit. NeuAxiom was founded in 2018 with the goal of promoting peak performance through daily use Hemp CBD products. Embracing the concept of “Performance 360”, NeuAxiom designs products which promote wellness from the inside out, through nutritional supplementation and topical applications. With an ever-expanding suite of full spectrum Hemp products that serve a variety of functions, NeuAxiom strives to provide you with a slate of reliable ways to incorporate a dose of functional wellness into your routine.