 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Bomber Infused Pre-roll

Bomber Infused Pre-roll

by Neutron Genetics

Write a review
Neutron Genetics Cannabis Pre-rolls Bomber Infused Pre-roll
Neutron Genetics Cannabis Pre-rolls Bomber Infused Pre-roll

$20.00MSRP

About this product

Upgrade your Neutron Genetics experience with these prerolls made with hand-selected flower at even higher potency. One-and-a-half grams (1.5g) of premium flower, sauce, and kief make this Bomber Preroll from Neutron Genetics the sauciest preroll in the galaxy. Weight: 1.5g

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Blueberry Pancakes

Blueberry Pancakes

Blueberry Pancakes is a delicious indica-dominant hybrid that miraculously tastes like blueberry pancakes. With dense, slightly purple buds, this strain exhibits an aroma of blueberries, grape, and dough. Flavors of syrup and tart berry are especially present when vaporized or when utilizing non-butane combustion techniques, like hemp wick or herb irons. Blueberry Pancakes offers classic indica effects, including a weighted, relaxing physical buzz that can curb physical discomfort, nausea, joint pain, and insomnia. 

About this brand

Neutron Genetics Logo
Pioneers of cannabis extracts, pushing the boundaries of science with art to create concentrates that will make you blast off to outer space and beyond. One of the oldest concentrate brands in the industry, Neutron specializes in highly potent products and heavily infused pre-rolls. Maybe you can’t ride a spaceship, but Neutron can take you there.