  5. Lemon Diesel Bomber Infused Pre-Roll 1.5g

Lemon Diesel Bomber Infused Pre-Roll 1.5g

by Neutron Genetics

Lemon Diesel

Bred by Green Lantern Seeds, Lemon Diesel is the child of California Sour and Lost Coast OG. This cannabis strain grows tall with dense buds, and usually fills in most during the last couple weeks of growth. Its leaves are long and broad with purple-gray color during maturity. Flowering time is generally 9-10 weeks. The buds have been described as smelling fruity and sweet, with a hint of a skunk. The smell and flavor have been likened to citrus and pepper, with effects that can "sneak up" on its consumer. Lemon Diesel was in the Top Ten at the Emerald Cup in 2010. 

Pioneers of cannabis extracts, pushing the boundaries of science with art to create concentrates that will make you blast off to outer space and beyond. One of the oldest concentrate brands in the industry, Neutron specializes in highly potent products and heavily infused pre-rolls. Maybe you can’t ride a spaceship, but Neutron can take you there.