One-and-a-half grams (1.5g) of premium flower, shatter, and kief on the outside make this Rocket Preroll from Neutron Genetics the hardest hitting preroll in the galaxy. Net Weight: 1.5g so that's a lot for your $.
About this strain
Mars OG
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Mars OG is one spacey indica. Coming out of the California Bay Area, Mars OG has been given its planetary name in reference to its growing conditions. Planetary strains refer to strains which began indoors and were moved outdoors to complete the grow cycle in more natural conditions. The end result is a dense bud with a high flower-to-leaf ratio that produces a heavy-handed body buzz. With a hearty, thick taste and pungent smell, Mars OG will take away your pains and easily put you to sleep.