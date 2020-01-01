 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Shatter Vape Cart

by Neutron Genetics

Neutron Genetics Concentrates Cartridges Shatter Vape Cart

$40.00MSRP

About this product

Our shatter carts are the first of its kind for anybody looking for a dab on the go without the fuss. Using our proprietary process of liquifying shatter, we’ve created a full-spectrum dab and the only hardware you’ll need is a 510 device. You’ll get all the cannabinoids and real cannabis terpenes you find in flower but with a more full flavorful, enriched high. For those times you need a quick trip to outer space, our shatter carts will take you there.

About this strain

Banana OG

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Banana OG is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush and Banana. With a smell and flavor of overripe bananas, this hybrid definitely earns its name. Banana OG has has a reputation as a creeper, leaving those who over-imbibe in a near comatose state before intense hunger and sleepiness set in. Patients treating muscular pain, appetite loss, and insomnia may benefit from Banana OG.

About this brand

Pioneers of cannabis extracts, pushing the boundaries of science with art to create concentrates that will make you blast off to outer space and beyond. One of the oldest concentrate brands in the industry, Neutron specializes in highly potent products and heavily infused pre-rolls. Maybe you can’t ride a spaceship, but Neutron can take you there.