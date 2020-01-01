About this product

Our shatter carts are the first of its kind for anybody looking for a dab on the go without the fuss. Using our proprietary process of liquifying shatter, we’ve created a full-spectrum dab and the only hardware you’ll need is a 510 device. You’ll get all the cannabinoids and real cannabis terpenes you find in flower but with a more full flavorful, enriched high. For those times you need a quick trip to outer space, our shatter carts will take you there.