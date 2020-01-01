About this product
Our shatter carts are the first of its kind for anybody looking for a dab on the go without the fuss. Using our proprietary process of liquifying shatter, we’ve created a full-spectrum dab and the only hardware you’ll need is a 510 device. You’ll get all the cannabinoids and real cannabis terpenes you find in flower but with a more full flavorful, enriched high. For those times you need a quick trip to outer space, our shatter carts will take you there.
About this strain
Banana OG
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Banana OG is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush and Banana. With a smell and flavor of overripe bananas, this hybrid definitely earns its name. Banana OG has has a reputation as a creeper, leaving those who over-imbibe in a near comatose state before intense hunger and sleepiness set in. Patients treating muscular pain, appetite loss, and insomnia may benefit from Banana OG.