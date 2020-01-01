 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Tahoe OG Shatter

by Neutron Genetics

About this product

A balanced hybrid crossed between OG Kush and Tahoe. Expressing powerful skunky aromas with lemon, citrus notes, this potent strain induces a soaring body high treating insomnia and muscular pain.

About this strain

Tahoe OG Kush

Tahoe OG Kush
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Tahoe OG is the perfect rainy day strain. Strong and fast-acting, you may not want to use this strain when you’re planning to leave the house. Great for those suffering from insomnia, pain, or lack of appetite, Tahoe OG has made a name for itself among other indicas. A top nighttime strain, it provides an extremely lazy, heavy body sensation. Due to superb breeding, Tahoe OG embodies all of the typical indica effects with an added euphoric, sativa-like kick. This strain features an earthy, lemon taste, and is a phenotype of OG Kush. Maturing at around 10 weeks, Tahoe OG is a must-try for those looking for a great night’s sleep.

About this brand

Pioneers of cannabis extracts, pushing the boundaries of science with art to create concentrates that will make you blast off to outer space and beyond. One of the oldest concentrate brands in the industry, Neutron specializes in highly potent products and heavily infused pre-rolls. Maybe you can’t ride a spaceship, but Neutron can take you there.