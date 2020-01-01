 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Orange Kush was bred by Green Devil Genetics and is the child of Orange Bud and OG Kush. It eases the body into relaxation while lifting moods with a sweet and tangy citrus flavor. This strain is resistant to most pests and mold and has long, dense buds with many orange hairs and trichome crystals.

New Day Cannabis is a Tier 3 Producer and Processor located just outside of Newport WA in rural Pend Oreille County. Located on 10 acres, New Day Cannabis has one of the lowest carbon footprints in the state due to our sustainable use of energy and water from the Pend Oreille River.