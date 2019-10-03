 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Hawaiian Haze

by New Day Hemp Farm

$10.00MSRP

About this product

USDA Certified Organic Special Sauce smokable hemp flower Harvested on October 3, 2019 18.14% CBDA 0.06% Delta 9 THC

About this strain

Hawaiian Haze is a mostly sativa strain that produces some high-quality sativa effects. A mix of Hawaiian and Haze genetics, these light, airy buds will have your head in the clouds. Many users also report that it makes them sociable and talkative, so it may be a good daytime medication. Hawaiian Haze’s floral smell and taste of tropical fruit might just have you daydreaming about an island vacation. These plants grow tall and flower slowly, taking between 12 and 14 weeks, so they are probably better suited for a grower with some experience and patience.

About this brand

Straight from our farm to you, smokable hemp flower from a brand you can trust. Our family-owned farm is located outside of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania on land that has been USDA Certified Organic for 10 years.