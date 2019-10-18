 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Lifter

Lifter

by New Day Hemp Farm

Write a review
New Day Hemp Farm Cannabis Flower Lifter
New Day Hemp Farm Cannabis Flower Lifter

$10.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

USDA Certified Organic Special Sauce smokable hemp flower Harvested on October 18, 2019 16.59% CBDA 0.2 Delta 9 THC

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Lifter

Lifter
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.

About this brand

New Day Hemp Farm Logo
Straight from our farm to you, smokable hemp flower from a brand you can trust. Our family-owned farm is located outside of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania on land that has been USDA Certified Organic for 10 years.