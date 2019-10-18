About this product
USDA Certified Organic Special Sauce smokable hemp flower Harvested on October 18, 2019 16.59% CBDA 0.2 Delta 9 THC
About this strain
Lifter
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Ocimene
Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.
About this brand
New Day Hemp Farm
Straight from our farm to you, smokable hemp flower from a brand you can trust. Our family-owned farm is located outside of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania on land that has been USDA Certified Organic for 10 years.