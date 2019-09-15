 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Roll Your Own Hemp Flower

by New Day Hemp Farm

Roll your own hemp cigarettes or pre rolls with our 50 g value bag of milled hemp flower & sugar leaves. Harvested September 15, 2019 11.43% CBDa 0 .03 Delta 9 THC

Special Sauce

Bred by Oregon CBD, this CBD version of Special Sauce is their flagship line that crosses Special Sauce with Early Resin Berry. It’s an industrial hemp strain noted for astringent berry smells, pink stigmas, and a high oil return. Buds may be small but are well worth the quality sweet and hoppy aromas and earthy berry flavor.

Straight from our farm to you, smokable hemp flower from a brand you can trust. Our family-owned farm is located outside of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania on land that has been USDA Certified Organic for 10 years.