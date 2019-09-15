About this product
USDA Certified Organic Special Sauce smokable hemp flower Harvested on September 15, 2019 17.36% CBDA 0.1 Delta 9 THC
About this strain
Special Sauce
Bred by Oregon CBD, this CBD version of Special Sauce is their flagship line that crosses Special Sauce with Early Resin Berry. It’s an industrial hemp strain noted for astringent berry smells, pink stigmas, and a high oil return. Buds may be small but are well worth the quality sweet and hoppy aromas and earthy berry flavor.