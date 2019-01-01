 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Lubricants & oils
  5. Rise and Set CBD Roll-On Topical Duo

Rise and Set CBD Roll-On Topical Duo

by New Highs CBD

Write a review
New Highs CBD Topicals Lubricants & Oils Rise and Set CBD Roll-On Topical Duo

$68.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Formulated to jumpstart your day for success and relax in the evening, the RISE AND SET DUO is a unique blend of essential oils paired with organic, US-grown full-spectrum hemp CBD by New Highs. RISE’s formulation uses peppermint, which is known for headache relief, controlling blood flow, and opening sinuses, to provide a refreshed boost to your morning routine. SET’s formulation uses ylang-ylang from flowers of the herb Cananga odorata var. genuina known best to promote relaxation, soothe inflammation, and boost sexual libido. Together these formulations work in tandem with the bouquet of benefits that CBD provides to be your on-the-go relief throughout the day. Suggested Use: Roll a thin layer on desired area and allow to absorb into skin. Reapply as desired. Ingredients: RISE: 100mg Hemp Extract, Organic MCT, Peppermint Essential Oil. SET: 100mg Hemp Extract, Organic MCT, Ylang-Ylang Essential Oil. *Contains less than 0.3% THC.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

New Highs CBD Logo
Crafted with quality and luxury in mind, New Highs hemp derived full spectrum CBD is the premier brand for those desiring a green-friendly lifestyle that gets you high by contributing to your wellness so you can accomplish goals, help others, and do whatever else you strive for, small or large.