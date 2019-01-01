About this product

Formulated to jumpstart your day for success and relax in the evening, the RISE AND SET DUO is a unique blend of essential oils paired with organic, US-grown full-spectrum hemp CBD by New Highs. RISE’s formulation uses peppermint, which is known for headache relief, controlling blood flow, and opening sinuses, to provide a refreshed boost to your morning routine. SET’s formulation uses ylang-ylang from flowers of the herb Cananga odorata var. genuina known best to promote relaxation, soothe inflammation, and boost sexual libido. Together these formulations work in tandem with the bouquet of benefits that CBD provides to be your on-the-go relief throughout the day. Suggested Use: Roll a thin layer on desired area and allow to absorb into skin. Reapply as desired. Ingredients: RISE: 100mg Hemp Extract, Organic MCT, Peppermint Essential Oil. SET: 100mg Hemp Extract, Organic MCT, Ylang-Ylang Essential Oil. *Contains less than 0.3% THC.