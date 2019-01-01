 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Rise CBD Roll-On Topical

by New Highs CBD

New Highs CBD Topicals Lubricants & Oils Rise CBD Roll-On Topical

RISE’s formulation uses peppermint, which is known for headache relief, controlling blood flow, and opening sinuses, to provide a refreshed boost to your morning routine. Suggested Use: Roll a thin layer on desired area and allow to absorb into skin. Reapply as desired. Ingredients: 100mg Hemp Extract, Organic MCT, Peppermint Essential Oil. *Contains less than 0.3% THC.

About this brand

Crafted with quality and luxury in mind, New Highs hemp derived full spectrum CBD is the premier brand for those desiring a green-friendly lifestyle that gets you high by contributing to your wellness so you can accomplish goals, help others, and do whatever else you strive for, small or large.