About this product
SET’s formulation uses ylang-ylang from flowers of the herb Cananga odorata var. genuina known best to promote relaxation, soothe inflammation, and boost sexual libido. Suggested Use: Roll a thin layer on desired area and allow to absorb into skin. Reapply as desired. Ingredients: 100mg Hemp Extract, Organic MCT, Ylang-Ylang Essential Oil. *Contains less than 0.3% THC.
About this brand
New Highs CBD
Crafted with quality and luxury in mind, New Highs hemp derived full spectrum CBD is the premier brand for those desiring a green-friendly lifestyle that gets you high by contributing to your wellness so you can accomplish goals, help others, and do whatever else you strive for, small or large.