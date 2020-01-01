 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
New Normal

Creating the ideal state of mind to combat pain and anxiety, Calm allows you to stay grounded no matter the occasion. A classic strain, G.S.C. (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies), is utilized to sooth and alleviate any kind of stress life throws at you. Available in both half and full gram pods

GSC, formerly known as Girl Scout Cookies, is an OG Kush and Durban Poison hybrid cross whose reputation grew too large to stay within the borders of its California homeland. With a sweet and earthy aroma, GSC launches you to euphoria’s top floor where full-body relaxation meets a time-bending cerebral space. A little goes a long way with this hybrid, whose THC heights have won GSC numerous Cannabis Cup awards. Patients needing a strong dose of relief, however, may look to GSC for severe pain, nausea, and appetite loss.

There are several different phenotypes of the GSC strain including Thin Mint and Platinum GSC, which exhibit some variation in appearance and effect. Typically, however, GSC expresses its beauty in twisting green calyxes wrapped in purple leaves and fiery orange hairs. Patients and consumers looking to cultivate this cannabis staple themselves should wait 9 to 10 weeks for their indoor plants to finish flowering.

Our goal is to provide the best-in-class products and the happiest cannabis experience to consumers anywhere, anytime. New Normal takes NorCal tech and perfectly fuses it with the SoCal lifestyle. What you get as a result, is a forward thinking customer-first brand that produces high potency products never before seen on the market. New Normal’s proprietary battery and pod system was developed over 18 months by more than 100 of the industry's top engineers. The sleek design offers you not only discreet, but reliable, and high potency cannabis whenever and wherever you want. Each pod is crafted from naturally sourced oils, grown by trusted farmers. New Normal sets ourselves apart from others and refuses to sacrifice our ideals for profits. The only thing higher than our standards is our customer satisfaction because at New Normal our high potency, reliable, and discreet products provide The Highest% of Happiness.