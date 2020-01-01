 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sleep - THC Pod

by New Normal

About this product

Combat those restless nights with Sleep and you’ll be dreaming in no time. Granddaddy Purple, helps ease physical and mental sleeping woes, allowing you to slip peacfeully into a restful slumber. Available in both half and full gram pods

Granddaddy Purple

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Introduced in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Purple Urkle and Big Bud. This California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Purple Urkle parent, while Big Bud passes on its oversized, compact bud structure. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin.

Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.

Our goal is to provide the best-in-class products and the happiest cannabis experience to consumers anywhere, anytime. New Normal takes NorCal tech and perfectly fuses it with the SoCal lifestyle. What you get as a result, is a forward thinking customer-first brand that produces high potency products never before seen on the market. New Normal’s proprietary battery and pod system was developed over 18 months by more than 100 of the industry's top engineers. The sleek design offers you not only discreet, but reliable, and high potency cannabis whenever and wherever you want. Each pod is crafted from naturally sourced oils, grown by trusted farmers. New Normal sets ourselves apart from others and refuses to sacrifice our ideals for profits. The only thing higher than our standards is our customer satisfaction because at New Normal our high potency, reliable, and discreet products provide The Highest% of Happiness.