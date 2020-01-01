 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Batteries & power
  5. Starter Kit - Battery

Starter Kit - Battery

by New Normal

Starter Kit - Battery

About this product

New Normal’s proprietary battery and pod system were engineered over the course of 18 months by more than 100 of the industry's top engineers in a 35,305 sq ft research and development lab. A completely new, one of a kind pod locking system was designed to prevent any tampering. You can purchase New Normal products knowing without a doubt that their vape was legally manufactured, tested, and compliant with all regulations. New Normal believes in our devices so much we even offer a LIFETIME limited warranty upon registration of your device. Each Starter Kit comes with our standard aluminum battery, super fast type-c charger, and informational insert.

About this brand

Our goal is to provide the best-in-class products and the happiest cannabis experience to consumers anywhere, anytime. New Normal takes NorCal tech and perfectly fuses it with the SoCal lifestyle. What you get as a result, is a forward thinking customer-first brand that produces high potency products never before seen on the market. New Normal’s proprietary battery and pod system was developed over 18 months by more than 100 of the industry's top engineers. The sleek design offers you not only discreet, but reliable, and high potency cannabis whenever and wherever you want. Each pod is crafted from naturally sourced oils, grown by trusted farmers. New Normal sets ourselves apart from others and refuses to sacrifice our ideals for profits. The only thing higher than our standards is our customer satisfaction because at New Normal our high potency, reliable, and discreet products provide The Highest% of Happiness.