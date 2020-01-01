Evolab Battery
by Evolab
1 piece
$10.00
New Normal’s proprietary battery and pod system were engineered over the course of 18 months by more than 100 of the industry's top engineers in a 35,305 sq ft research and development lab. A completely new, one of a kind pod locking system was designed to prevent any tampering. You can purchase New Normal products knowing without a doubt that their vape was legally manufactured, tested, and compliant with all regulations. New Normal believes in our devices so much we even offer a LIFETIME limited warranty upon registration of your device. Each Starter Kit comes with our standard aluminum battery, super fast type-c charger, and informational insert.
