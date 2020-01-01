 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Blueberry Headband Live Resin 1g

by Newt Brothers

Newt Brothers Concentrates Solvent Blueberry Headband Live Resin 1g

About this product

Blueberry Headband (Blueberry x Headband) Live Resin. Grown and Extracted In-House by Newt Brothers.

About this strain

Blueberry Headband

Blueberry Headband

Several renditions of the Blueberry Headband hybrid are known to exist, which is unsurprising considering the popularity of its parent strains, but the original Blueberry Headband from NorCal’s Emerald Triangle Seeds is the most documented version. Rather than a simple cross of Headband and Blueberry, the ETS version combines ‘76 Blueberry, Emerald OG Kush, Cali Sour D, and Pre-98 Bubba Kush into a 50/50 indica-sativa hybrid that smells of diesel, berries and pepper. Growers can expect medium-tall, bushy plants with huge yields of highly resinous colas.  Blueberry Headband produces a hybrid-type high, with a nice cerebral rush and relaxing body effect.  

About this brand

We are a family-run business rooted in Colorado. Over a period of five years we have worked with leaders in the industry and developed the knowledge to bring a more sophisticated cannabis experience to the marketplace. We have seen firsthand the lack of quality standards in some of Colorado’s largest cultivation facilities. Through these experiences we have designed a cleanroom facility to drastically reduce the possibility of pest or pathogen contact with our plants to near 0%. Additionally, our facility utilizes cutting edge, eco-friendly technology to limit our footprint on our environment.