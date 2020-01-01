 Loading…
  5. Mimosa Fuel Live Resin 1g
Hybrid

Mimosa Fuel Live Resin 1g

by Newt Brothers

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Mimosa

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Limonene

Mimosa by Symbiotic Genetics is a rising star in the cannabis community. A cross of Clementine and Purple Punch, this strain has garnered praise for its outstanding fruit punch, citrus rind aroma and pleasurable mid-level buzz. Like the beverage, there is no bad time to enjoy Mimosa, but if you enjoy too much, the trajectory of your day will need adjusting.  

We are a family-run business rooted in Colorado. Over a period of five years we have worked with leaders in the industry and developed the knowledge to bring a more sophisticated cannabis experience to the marketplace. We have seen firsthand the lack of quality standards in some of Colorado’s largest cultivation facilities. Through these experiences we have designed a cleanroom facility to drastically reduce the possibility of pest or pathogen contact with our plants to near 0%. Additionally, our facility utilizes cutting edge, eco-friendly technology to limit our footprint on our environment.