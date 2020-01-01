 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Wifi OG Live Caviar 1g

by Newt Brothers

Newt Brothers Concentrates Solvent Wifi OG Live Caviar 1g

About this product

About this strain

White Fire OG

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

White Fire OG, also known as WiFi OG, has uplifting and comfortable cerebral effects. This strain combines the best features of its parent strains: the sour, earthy, diesel aroma of Fire OG and the high resin production of The White, leaving the plants covered in a dusty snowfall of crystals. Many phenotypes exist, some with dense, barrel-like buds and others with pointed, conic formations. Daytime use of this strain won’t leave you drowsy, making it a good choice for social and creative activities. White Fire OG is often chosen by patients to treat anxiety and depression, cancer, glaucoma, pain, and appetite loss. Growers of White Fire OG can raise their high-yielding plants inside or outdoors with a 65-day flowering period.

About this brand

We are a family-run business rooted in Colorado. Over a period of five years we have worked with leaders in the industry and developed the knowledge to bring a more sophisticated cannabis experience to the marketplace. We have seen firsthand the lack of quality standards in some of Colorado’s largest cultivation facilities. Through these experiences we have designed a cleanroom facility to drastically reduce the possibility of pest or pathogen contact with our plants to near 0%. Additionally, our facility utilizes cutting edge, eco-friendly technology to limit our footprint on our environment.