About this product

BVA 20 Ton 3x10 Rosin Press Kit Maximum extraction in a small package. Despite its small size, it has plenty of room for pressing large amounts of rosin. Packed for portability and ready to go, you can take this rosin press with you to extract anywhere. Ready to use out of the box, this kit has everything you need. BVA Hydraulics offer a lifetime warranty on their products and an array of pumps, so that you can tailor it to your business application. Medical-grade stainless steel plate surface ensures stability and consistent heat when extracting your rosin. Insulated plates allows the surface to get hot while keeping the rest of the structure cool. The heat source is provided by the Dab Press dual heat zone controller. Customize your temperature and keep full control of your process.